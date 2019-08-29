NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lowered its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 893,136 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp accounts for about 1.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,584,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,316,000 after buying an additional 861,388 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 321.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,240,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after buying an additional 11,627,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,375. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

