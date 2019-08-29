NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in BHP Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 113,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $59.02.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 60.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

