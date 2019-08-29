Nitro Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $660.00 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Nitro has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nitro has a total market cap of $187,682.00 and $660.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00231000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.01347427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00092189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022352 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

