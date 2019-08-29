Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.55

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LASR. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $139,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nlight by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

