Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Rowe dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.73.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NBLX stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 3,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,286. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $938.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 12,284.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,139,000 after buying an additional 2,042,227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 236.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.