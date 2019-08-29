Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,542,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 49,523,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 417,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,832,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.28. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 889.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 323,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 142,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Santander raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

