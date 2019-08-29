Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,113,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,484 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $87,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Nomad Foods by 14.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,313,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,206,000 after acquiring an additional 943,564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nomad Foods by 592.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 862,031 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 142.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 8,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,996. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

