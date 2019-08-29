Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 198464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $78.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

