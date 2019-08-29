North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires 110,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for approximately 3.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.45% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,628. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.