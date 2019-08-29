Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 677,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $47,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NWN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,772. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

