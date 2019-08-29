NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 62.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 40.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $108,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $40,036.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $697,947. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWE opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.24. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

