Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

