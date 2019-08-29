Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 0.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 86.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 237,824 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the second quarter worth $6,690,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B alerts:

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.50. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,606.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.