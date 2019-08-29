Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) vs. Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Head to Head Survey

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Novavax alerts:

This table compares Novavax and Aevi Genomic Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $34.29 million 4.26 -$184.75 million ($10.00) -0.61 Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.34

Aevi Genomic Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aevi Genomic Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novavax and Aevi Genomic Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 2 2 5 0 2.33 Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 1 0 0 2.00

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 625.59%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Aevi Genomic Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -833.57% N/A -81.33% Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -347.53% -202.79%

Summary

Novavax beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company also develops RSV F vaccine for older adults in Phase II clinical trial, and healthy children between two and six years of age in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus in Phase I clinical trial, as well as MERS coronavirus in animals; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. The company has a clinical development agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.