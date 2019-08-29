Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,689,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,199,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

NVO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

