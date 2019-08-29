Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BITBOX, Upbit and Huobi. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $697,740.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.50 or 0.04949056 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,838,049,035 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinBene, Koinex, Bitrue, Binance, WazirX, Bitbns, BITBOX and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.