Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.35

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and traded as high as $14.53. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 1,946 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 202,116 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

