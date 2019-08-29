nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $2,366,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 93,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in nVent Electric by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak purchased 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Buckingham Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

