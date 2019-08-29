Nvwm LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. 601,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,663,328. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

