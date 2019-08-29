Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.62

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and traded as high as $17.37. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 3,175 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.