Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of OAK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. 103,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,952. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 76,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $354,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,234,999 shares of company stock worth $10,550,130.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAK. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 37,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

