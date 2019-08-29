Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ OBCI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,535. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

