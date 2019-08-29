Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Old Point Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of OPOF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.41. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

