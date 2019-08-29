Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,264 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,179% compared to the average daily volume of 231 call options.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,617 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,105.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.
NASDAQ OLLI traded down $21.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,776,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
