OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,095,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,785 shares of company stock valued at $39,166,850. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 1,078,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.