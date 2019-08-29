OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 152,700 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 224.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. 35,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,777. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

STI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.