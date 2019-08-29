OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 511.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.81. 3,157,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,777. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,101,183 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

