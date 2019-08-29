OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $11.68 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,605. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.21.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

