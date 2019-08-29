OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 336,753 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,445,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $57,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

TRGP traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 75,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,188. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $59.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

