OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,070,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,445,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.32% of LyondellBasell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,921,305,000 after buying an additional 275,890 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,235,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,186,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,932,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,634,000 after buying an additional 224,003 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after buying an additional 377,195 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 236,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.18.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

