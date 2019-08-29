Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.83. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 25.45% and a negative net margin of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

