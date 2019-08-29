Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 886 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $472,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $231,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 344,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

