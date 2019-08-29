Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 688,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,534. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

