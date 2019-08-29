On.Live One Day Trading Volume Tops $530.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $337,905.00 and approximately $530.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. During the last week, On.Live has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.04910599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for On.Live is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

