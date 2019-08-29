ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in ONE Gas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $93.04.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

