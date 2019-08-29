Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06-0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $38-39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.19 million.Ooma also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.22-0.18) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.10.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $143,055.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,628 shares of company stock worth $298,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

