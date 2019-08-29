Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.78. Opko Health shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 2,676,222 shares changing hands.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,938.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Opko Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Opko Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Opko Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 175,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth about $9,207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Opko Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 128,250 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

