Opus Capital Group LLC Invests $178,000 in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $442,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of FLMN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,024. Falcon Minerals Corp has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

