Opus Capital Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,590.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 27.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $39.97. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,709. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $644.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

