Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 42,781 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,781 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 145,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,603,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. ValuEngine cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

CTRE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 12,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

