Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,942 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,258,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,403 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,507,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $199,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,794,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $216,174,000 after acquiring an additional 993,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,338,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Oracle stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.57. 77,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,401,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

