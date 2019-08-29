Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:OEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 107000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC)

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

