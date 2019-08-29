Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,870 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 830,475 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 774,853 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,044,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 521,646 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORTX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.40. 3,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

