Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Hits $2.50 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.54 or 0.04920213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,438,858 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

