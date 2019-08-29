Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0268

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last week, Origo has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.39 or 0.05048311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,101,149 tokens.

The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Origo's official website is origo.network. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

