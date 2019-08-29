OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,045,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,211,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OSIS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.05. 158,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,951. OSI Systems has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,546,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $266,746.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $72,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.