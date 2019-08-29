Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVID traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 105,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.