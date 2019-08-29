Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.46, approximately 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.