Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 533,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,949,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 2.0% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PACD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Pacific Drilling has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9,500.00.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

