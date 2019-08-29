PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $824,350,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,279,000 after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,759,000 after purchasing an additional 256,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.74. 2,197,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,801. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

